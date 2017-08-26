J&K: Policeman, 2 CRPF jawans die in encounter at Pulwama

According to sources, three terrorists are said to be involved in the attack and have been localized into two blocks.

Currently, there is intermittent firing in Pulwama and efforts to evacuate families are in progress. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Pulwama (J&K): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, on Saturday succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll of security personnel in Pulwama encounter to three.

Earlier on Saturday, one policeman residing in the cordoned off building got killed during evacuation process, after terrorists attacked District Police Lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Three other CRPF jawans had sustained bullet injuries as unknown militants fired upon the troops of 182 Bn CRPF that was moving out for operation from a nearby family quarters building, early on Saturday morning.

The injured personnel had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

There is intermittent firing and efforts to evacuate families are in progress.

Militants also fired an UBGL RD which got blasted in DPL ground, no injuries have been mentioned so far.

The encounter is still underway. Further details are awaited.