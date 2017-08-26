The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:08 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: Terrorist killed, policeman, CRPF jawan martyred in Pulwama

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2017, 5:21 pm IST

Reports said that the militants took up positions in two buildings and were engaged in a gun battle by the security forces.

Police officials said that three of the nine security personnel injured in the initial militant attack and subsequent exchange of fire succumbed in hospital or while being shifted there. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Police officials said that three of the nine security personnel injured in the initial militant attack and subsequent exchange of fire succumbed in hospital or while being shifted there. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: One of the three heavily armed militants who stormed the District Police Lines (DPL) of the Jammu and Kashmir police in southern Pulwama towns on Saturday morning has been killed in a fierce gun battle, which is underway within the premises.

Earlier two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were killed and six others were injured in the pre-dawn ‘fidayeen’ attack at the DPL, 32-km south of Srinagar.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Munir Ahmad Khan said that the identity of the slain militant is being ascertained, but added that he appeared to be a foreign national-most probably a Pakistani.

Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has claimed the responsibility for carrying out the attack. A man who introduced himself as the JeM spokesman Hassan Shah telephoned Srinagar-based news agency CNS to say “our valiant Mujahideen stormed the CRPF camp located within the District Police Lines at Pulwama and inflicted casualties upon the armed forces.” He added, “The Indian armed forces have suffered huge damage while the mujahideen are giving them a tough time”.

The officials said that three of the nine security personnel injured in the initial militant attack and subsequent exchange of fire succumbed in hospital or while being shifted there.

Hundreds of Jammu and Kashmir and CRPF officers and jawans were stationed at the DLP when the militants forced their entry into it at 4.30 am.

“After forcing their entry into the premises, the terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing and also tossed hand grenades,” said a senior police official. The injured security personnel have been admitted to Srinagar’s 92-Base Army Hospital.

The reinforcements from the J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG), the CRPF and the Army rushed to the area and launched a massive operation to flush out militants, the police sources said.

Khan said that all security personnel and other staff and their families trapped inside a building at the DPL were evacuated.

The police denied a hostage situation has occurred at the scene of fighting.

“All the families have been evacuated. There is no hostage situation in the ongoing encounter at the DPL (Pulwama),” a brief statement issued to the media by the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

Reports said that the militants took up positions in two buildings and were engaged in a gun battle by the security forces.

Reports from Pulwama also said that loud explosions were heard amid exchange of gun fire. Two quarters within the premises were in flames as reports last came in. But Khan said that one of the buildings within the DPL caught fire due to a cylinder blast after heavy exchange of fire.

While the encounter was underway, surging crowds clashed with security forces in the Pulwama town. The witnesses said that groups of youth chanting pro-freedom slogans took to the streets at several places in Pulwama and started hurling rocks at the security personnel who retaliated by bursting teargas canisters.

Meanwhile, the gunmen attacked an Army Caspar vehicle with a rifle grenade at Hygam on the outskirts of north-western town of Sopore on Friday night, the official said. No casualties were reported, however.

Tags: crpf jawans killed, policeman killed, j&k terrorists, mujahideen, pulwama encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

2

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

3

Pregnancy hindered if women exposed to too much chemicals in sofas and car seats

4

Students known as high achievers are more likely to cheat

5

Lady Gaga's documentary 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' to release on Netflix

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham