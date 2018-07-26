Wanted village head shows up at police station to welcome SHO, arrested

Itwari Singh has been on the police's 'wanted' list in an attempt to rape case, and for attacking a police party.

Muzaffarnagar: Personally going to congratulate a police officer backfired for a village head in Uttar Pradesh as he was arrested immediately for his alleged involvement in an attempt to rape case in Shamli district.

In a stunt similar to that in the Bollywood movie 'Shool', Itwari Singh, the village head of Partappur, who was wanted in a case of 'attempted rape', went to Jhinjhana police station on Wednesday to congratulate the newly-posted Station House Officer Rajkumar Sharma, Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Sharma said his subordinates informed him that Singh, who was sitting in the police station, was wanted in two cases - one of attempted rape, and the other of threatening and attacking the local police. On learning this, he immediately arrested him.

Itwari Singh has been on the police's 'wanted' list in an attempt to rape case, and for attacking a police party, the Circle Officer said.