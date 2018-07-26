Income tax return filing deadline extended to Aug 31 for some taxpayers

CBDT has extended the ‘due date’ for filing of income tax return to August 31, 2018 from July 31, 2018 for some tax payers.

'The due date for filing of income tax returns for assessment year 2018-19 is 31.07.2018 for certain categories of taxpayers,' Ministry of Finance said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The government on Thursday extended the deadline for filing income tax return for the assessment year 2018-19.

The deadline has been extended by a month to August 31, 2018, from July 31, 2018, the Ministry of Finance said in a series of posts on Twitter.

With the extension of the date, the assessees can file their income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2017-18 by August 31 without any penalty charges.

"The Due Date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2018-19 is 31.07.2018 for certain categories of taxpayers... Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘Due Date’ for the filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July 2018 to 31st August 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers," the Ministry of Finance said.

Upon consideration of the matter, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extends the ‘Due Date’ for filing of Income Tax Returns from 31st July, 2018 to 31st August, 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 26, 2018

CBDT is the apex policy-making body of the Income Tax Department.

Around 6.84 crore income tax returns were filed during the financial year 2017-18, compared to 5.43 crore filed in the previous year, as per government records.