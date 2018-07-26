The Asian Age | News

At BRICS Summit, PM Modi reaffirms India’s commitment to multilateralism, rules-based world

Published : Jul 26, 2018
PM Modi on the last leg of his Africa tour, presented the country statement of India at the BRICS leaders' closed session.

The prime minister reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, international trade and rules-based world order. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
New Delhi/ Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, international trade and rules-based world order as he participated in the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday on the last leg of his Africa tour, presented the country statement of India at the BRICS leaders' closed session.

"Celebrating a decade towards peace, harmony and shared development and prosperity! PM @narendramodi joins fellow #BRICS leaders at the group photo at Sandton International Convention Centre at the formal beginning of the Summit," Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

The prime minister reaffirmed India's commitment to multilateralism, international trade and rules-based world order, he said.

The grouping's leaders during the 10th edition of the BRICS Summit are expected to deliberate on global hot-spot issues, international peace and security, global governance and trade issues among others.

Modi is also expected to meet BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders. BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Originally the first four were grouped as "BRIC", before the induction of South Africa in 2010.

