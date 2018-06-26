The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018 | Last Update : 07:21 PM IST

India, All India

All-time high threat to PM Modi: Even ministers, officers can’t be too close

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2018, 6:18 pm IST

The SPG is said to have advised PM Modi to cut down on road shows, which invite bigger threat, in run up to 2019 LS polls.

The close protection team of the Prime Minister's security has been briefed about the new set of rules and the threat assessment. (Photo: File/PTI)
 The close protection team of the Prime Minister's security has been briefed about the new set of rules and the threat assessment. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Issuing new security guidelines to states in the wake of an "all-time high" threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Home Ministry has said that not even ministers and officers will be allowed to come too close to the Prime Minister unless cleared by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

The ministry said there has been an "all-time high" threat to the Prime Minister and he is the "most valuable target" in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, officials privy to the development said.

No one, not even ministers and officers, should be allowed to come too close to the Prime Minister unless cleared by his special security, the Home Ministry communication said, citing an "unknown threat" to PM Modi.

The SPG is believed to have advised Prime Minister Modi, who is the main campaigner for the ruling BJP, to cut down on road shows, which invite a bigger threat, in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, and instead address public rallies, which are easier to manage, an official said.

The close protection team (CPT) of the Prime Minister's security has been briefed about the new set of rules and the threat assessment and instructed them to frisk even a minister or an officer, if necessary.

The Prime Minister's security apparatus was reviewed threadbare recently after the Pune Police told a court on June 7 that they had seized a "letter" from the Delhi residence of one of the five people arrested for having alleged "links" with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), another official said.

The purported letter allegedly mentioned a plan to "assassinate" PM Modi in "another Rajiv Gandhi-type incident", the police had told the court.

Besides, during a recent visit to West Bengal, a man was able to break through six layers of security to touch the Prime Minister's feet, sending the security agencies into a tizzy.

Following the two developments, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Director Intelligence Bureau Rajiv to review the Prime Minister's security in the wake of inputs about threat to his life.

In that meeting, the home minister had directed that all necessary measures be taken in consultation with other agencies to suitably strengthen security arrangements for the Prime Minister.

Maoist-hit states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal were termed as sensitive by the Home ministry and the police chiefs of these states were told to be extra careful when the Prime Minister visits their states, the official said.

Security agencies are believed to be specially monitoring the Kerala-based Popular Front of India (PFI), an outfit that the government believes is a front for radical groups.

Tags: narendra modi, home ministry, prime minister security
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

2

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

3

'Dhadak will be a big hit': Arjun says sister Janhvi's film reminds him of his debut

4

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

5

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham