The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

Sanitary napkins, condoms to soon be available at toilets of railway stations

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 1:35 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 1:33 pm IST

The policy said each facility was to have separate toilets for men, women and Divyangjans with provision of both style commodes in them.

Requirement for funds to set up these facilities at all 8,500 stations would be met through CSR funds from different corporations and their maintenance would be ensured through advertisements/CSR, the policy stated. (Photo: File)
 Requirement for funds to set up these facilities at all 8,500 stations would be met through CSR funds from different corporations and their maintenance would be ensured through advertisements/CSR, the policy stated. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Condoms and sanitary pads will now be sold at toilet facilities both inside and outside railway stations for not only the passengers but also the people living in its vicinity, a new toilet policy recently approved by the Railway Board said.

The policy stated that due to lack of proper sanitation facilities in and around the station premises, those living in the vicinity, especially nearby slums and villages, were often found defecating in the open and urinating in station premises which made the surroundings unhygienic and resulted in health-related problems.

“In order to address these issues, the railways is utilising the station premises to set up facilities having separate toilets for men and women which will be utilised to build awareness for best practices of menstrual hygiene and usage of contraceptives as proposed. Each facility will have a small kiosk to sell low-cost sanitary pads for women along with provision of an incinerator, and condoms for men,” the policy said.

Under the policy each station would have two such facilities. One outside the station in the circulating area and another inside the station so that they can be used by people visiting the stations and also those living around them, free of cost.

The policy said each facility was to have separate toilets for men, women and Divyangjans with provision of both Indian and Western style commodes in them.

Requirement for funds to set up these facilities at all 8,500 stations would be met through CSR funds from different corporations and their maintenance would be ensured through advertisements/CSR, the policy stated.

“For maintaining the cleanliness of the toilets, three persons -- two sweepers (one male to clean toilets for men and divyangjans and one female for women toilets) and one supervisor -- will be engaged by the agency. Reputed NGOs will be engaged to build and operate the toilets (CSR support from corporate) with a maintenance contract,” it said.

Tags: condoms, sanitary napkins, indian railways, toilet policy, open defecating
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I enjoy acting and people like me, that is why I am a star: Kareena Kapoor Khan

2

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

3

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

4

British man who had sex with his two dogs is banned from keeping pets for 10 years

5

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham