The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 06:51 AM IST

India, All India

Plan 2019: Amit Shah eyes non-saffron states

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : May 26, 2018, 5:39 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 5:38 am IST

The party, which is confident of winning the next LS elections, has set the target of winning at least 80 Lok Sabha seats from these states in 2019.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the shadow of the Karnataka debacle looming large over the BJP, coupled with the sudden rise of the regional parties, the worried saffron party’s poll strategy for the coming electoral battle of 2019 will be centred around winning seats in non-BJP ruled states like West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and also in the Northeast, where the party could not make a significant impact the last time.

The party, which is confident of winning the next Lok Sabha elections, has set the target of winning at least 80 Lok Sabha seats from these states in 2019.

As the Modi government and the BJP get ready for celebrating the NDA government’s fourth anniversary, the RSS has decided to hold a four-day long “samiksha baithak” (review meeting) with the party leadership, including Central ministers, to gauge the impact of Modi government’s schemes and the BJP’s organisational stre-ngth. Representatives of other Sangh Parivar affiliates will also attend the meeting. With the BJP and the Modi government facing flak over issues including challenging economic indicators, surge in fuel prices, unrest among the Dalits and farming community among others, the RSS top brass will also discuss these issues so that they do not impact the party’s poll prospects.

RSS top brass including Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal are likely to attend this meeting, which would also see BJP president Amit Shah discussing organisation-related issues with the two.  

This four-day long “samiksha baithak” from May 28, will also see representatives of other Sangh Parivar affiliates, like the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh, Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan and others, discussing their respective issues with the BJP and the RSS leadership. Long pending national education policy, national security issue, including the recent developments in Kashmir, it was learnt, could also be the part of the discussion in this meeting. The outcome of this meeting could also become key points of the BJP’s 2019 election strategy as well as the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan. While these three states are currently under BJP’s rule, ground reports are not very heartening for the BJP leadership. Feedback of the Sangh Parivar affiliates from their respective fields and of the Modi government’s schemes would also be reviewed. The RSS cadre will play a key role in BJP’s campaigning and poll strategies.  

On the eve of Modi government’s four-year anniversary, Mr Shah on Friday claimed that the current dispensation has taken the country’s self-pride to the highest level. The party also unveiled a new slogan “Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas” (clean intentions, right development) as it launched a nationwide exercise to highlight the government’s people-centric schemes. The party is also hopeful that the nearly 22 crore beneficiaries of government’s various schemes will also add to its votebank. 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

British man who had sex with his two dogs is banned from keeping pets for 10 years

2

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

3

Excited much? Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer to be unveiled in 5 days

4

Flavours of Hyderabad

5

Has the elusive Bigfoot been finally found?

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a busy day on Thursday since Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania promoted 'Veere Di Wedding' in the morning and John Abraham held his movie 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran's press and celebrity screening by the night. (Bonus: Saif Ali Khan) (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Busy bees: John holds Parmanu screening, Kareena, VDW team promote film

Bollywood celebrities attended various events in Mumbai as a part of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia, Jahnvi for Madhuri's Bucket List; VKD, Phamous teams promote films

The team of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ launched the music of the film at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veere Di Wedding: Glitzy musical evening for Kareena, Sonam and team

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham