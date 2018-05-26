Plan 2019: Amit Shah eyes non-saffron states

The party, which is confident of winning the next LS elections, has set the target of winning at least 80 Lok Sabha seats from these states in 2019.

New Delhi: With the shadow of the Karnataka debacle looming large over the BJP, coupled with the sudden rise of the regional parties, the worried saffron party’s poll strategy for the coming electoral battle of 2019 will be centred around winning seats in non-BJP ruled states like West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and also in the Northeast, where the party could not make a significant impact the last time.

As the Modi government and the BJP get ready for celebrating the NDA government’s fourth anniversary, the RSS has decided to hold a four-day long “samiksha baithak” (review meeting) with the party leadership, including Central ministers, to gauge the impact of Modi government’s schemes and the BJP’s organisational stre-ngth. Representatives of other Sangh Parivar affiliates will also attend the meeting. With the BJP and the Modi government facing flak over issues including challenging economic indicators, surge in fuel prices, unrest among the Dalits and farming community among others, the RSS top brass will also discuss these issues so that they do not impact the party’s poll prospects.

RSS top brass including Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal are likely to attend this meeting, which would also see BJP president Amit Shah discussing organisation-related issues with the two.

This four-day long “samiksha baithak” from May 28, will also see representatives of other Sangh Parivar affiliates, like the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh, Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan and others, discussing their respective issues with the BJP and the RSS leadership. Long pending national education policy, national security issue, including the recent developments in Kashmir, it was learnt, could also be the part of the discussion in this meeting. The outcome of this meeting could also become key points of the BJP’s 2019 election strategy as well as the coming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan. While these three states are currently under BJP’s rule, ground reports are not very heartening for the BJP leadership. Feedback of the Sangh Parivar affiliates from their respective fields and of the Modi government’s schemes would also be reviewed. The RSS cadre will play a key role in BJP’s campaigning and poll strategies.

On the eve of Modi government’s four-year anniversary, Mr Shah on Friday claimed that the current dispensation has taken the country’s self-pride to the highest level. The party also unveiled a new slogan “Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas” (clean intentions, right development) as it launched a nationwide exercise to highlight the government’s people-centric schemes. The party is also hopeful that the nearly 22 crore beneficiaries of government’s various schemes will also add to its votebank.