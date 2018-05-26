The Asian Age | News

Gangster Abu Salem convicted in 2002 extortion case by Delhi court

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 7:53 pm IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 7:51 pm IST

A Delhi court on Saturday convicted gangster Abu Salem for demanding Rs five crore as protection money from a businessman in 2002.

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday convicted gangster Abu Salem for demanding Rs five crore as protection money from a businessman in 2002.

Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sehrawat held Salem guilty of extortion and criminal intimidation and put up the matter for hearing arguments on quantum of sentence on July 21.

In the extortion case lodged in Delhi, it was alleged that Salem had demanded Rs 5 crore as protection money from businessman Ashok Gupta, a resident of Greater Kailash in south Delhi, in 2002.

Tags: abu salem, criminal intimidation, 2002 extortion case, delhi court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

