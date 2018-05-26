The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:01 AM IST

India, All India

J&K: 5 terrorists gunned down in infiltration bid along LoC in Tangdhar

ANI
Published : May 26, 2018, 9:12 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 9:11 am IST

This comes hours after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat called upon Pakistan to stop infiltration to establish peace along border.

Last week, the Centre ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. (Representational Image)
 Last week, the Centre ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Five terrorists were gunned down on Saturday after security forces foiled infiltration bid along LoC in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security operation is in progress.

This comes hours after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat called upon Pakistan to stop infiltration to establish peace along border.

"We want peace at borders but as you know Pakistan continuously violates ceasefire that causes loss of life and property and in such a case we have to retaliate but if Pakistan wants peace, we expect them to take initiative, which will start with them stopping infiltration," he said.

Last week, the Centre ordered to suspend the security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that the security forces "reserve the right to retaliate if attacked or if essential to protect the lives of innocent people."

Tags: terrorism, infiltration bid foiled, indian army, bipin rawat
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: Intel will provide AI

2

Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, WhatsApp

3

British man who had sex with his two dogs is banned from keeping pets for 10 years

4

Here’s how music affects your order at restaurants

5

Excited much? Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju trailer to be unveiled in 5 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

more

ALSO FROMLife

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham