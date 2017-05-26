The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 07:42 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath starts campaign against Japanese Encephalitis

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 26, 2017, 6:11 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 6:11 am IST

The chief minister flagged off the campaign on Thursday from Kushinagar which is among the worst affected districts along with Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, launched a massive immunisation campaign in 38 districts across the state to combat the deadly Japanese Encephalitis (JE) that claims hundreds of lives each year.

The chief minister flagged off the campaign on Thursday from Kushinagar which is among the worst affected districts along with Gorakhpur. The campaign began with about 200 children getting vaccinated.

UP health minister Siddhartha Nath Singh said that it was Yogi Adityanath who had first raised the issue of ence-phalitis in Lok Sabha in 1998.

“He is fully committed to the eradication of the disease that kills hundreds of children every year and the massive immunisation drive is a step in this direction,” he said.

The minister said that children up to 15 years of age will be included in this campaign and the campaign was deliberately launched from a slum are in Kushinagar to educate the people. The minister said the drive will cover over 88 lakh children for which the central government has provided one crore vaccines.

The campaign will run from May 25 until June 1, 2017, for which the Central government has sent 1 crore vaccines. Senior ministers will launch the campaign in other districts.

Significantly, the Swachchh Bharat campaign is being linked to the drive against encephalitis.

The minister said that about 85 per cent cases of Japanese Encephalitis and AES are reported among dalits and minorities whose living conditions lack cleanliness. In the past 40 years, approximately 40,000 children have died, but the previous governments did not take concrete steps to its complete end.

“Simple steps like ensuring that there is no water logging and keeping the area clean will check acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) and so the cleanliness drive will be run alongside. The chief minister has sought help from MPs, MLAs, ministers and other people’s representatives to join the campaign by issuing an appeal,” Mr Siddhartha Nath Singh said.

Tags: yogi adityanath, japanese encephalitis, siddhartha nath singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

2

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

3

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

4

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

5

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham