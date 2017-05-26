The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, May 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:11 AM IST

India, All India

No exemption for Advani, Joshi: CBI court asks them to appear on May 30

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 26, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2017, 2:53 am IST

The leaders wouldn’t be allowed to seek exemption from being present, the judge said.

Murli Manohar Joshi, senior leader LK Advani and Uma Bharti (Photo: PTI/File)
 Murli Manohar Joshi, senior leader LK Advani and Uma Bharti (Photo: PTI/File)

Lucknow: The special CBI court which is handling the Babri Masjid demolition case has asked senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti (who is also a Union minister) to appear before it on May 30 without fail. The court made it clear to the accused leaders that they would get no further exemptions, and must appear before it on that day.

All three leaders have been charged with criminal conspiracy in the December 6, 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

CBI special judge S.K. Yadav on Thursday showed his displeasure over the appearance of only one of the accused — Shiv Sena leader Satish Pradhan — before the court, while Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, Champat Rai Bansal, Baikunth Lal Sharma and Mahant Dharam Das Maharaj were not present. The court had fixed Thursday for the framing of charges against them.

The Supreme Court had ruled last month that the conspiracy charges against the three senior leaders of the BJP, as well as other leaders, would be revived seven years after the Allahabad high court had upheld a 2001 CBI court ruling which had dropped them.

The Supreme Court had also given the CBI special court in Lucknow a month’s time to frame fresh charges, and two years to deliver its verdict in the 25-year-old Babri Masjid demolition case.

Tags: babri masjid demolition case, lal krishna advani, murli manohar joshi, uma bharti
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Fake WannaCry apps clogging PlayStore

2

Cannabis extract can help cut seizures in epileptic kids

3

Sachin premiere: Virat shows enthusiasm for joint media session; Anushka blatantly refuses

4

Uttar Pradesh: Muslims to participate in Yoga Day event

5

SRK has the most interesting reaction when Pitt says he can't make it in B'wood

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham