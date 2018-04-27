The Asian Age | News

'Hamro Sikkim' to include everyone in decision making: Bhaichung Bhutia

ANI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 8:50 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 8:50 pm IST

The former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said his political party would include everyone in the decision making.

On Wednesday, the former footballer announced his plan to launch a new political party on Twitter. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: Former ace footballer and India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday said his new political party 'Hamro Sikkim' will include everyone in decision making.

The former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader said his political party would include everyone in the decision making.

"Hamro Sikkim is dedicated to people of Sikkim. There are a lot of policies that young generations like us feel isn't going right. We want to make sure everybody is included into decision making," Bhutia said.

On Wednesday, the former footballer announced his plan to launch a new political party on Twitter.

"I will be live on #Facebook from Press Club of India tomorrow to announce our plans for Sikkim. It's an outreach to national media to tell them that the beautiful state of #Sikkim is ready for change. So join me at 3 pm on 26th April as we engage the Nations Capital New Delhi," Bhutia tweeted.

Bhutia officially resigned from the TMC in February. He had switched to politics and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in 2013, two years after retiring from professional football.

He was the Trinamool candidate from Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat in 2014, however, he lost to SS Ahluwalia of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

