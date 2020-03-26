Thursday, Mar 26, 2020 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana corona count up to 44 with three new cases of community transmission

THE ASIAN AGE | BALU PULIPAKA
Published : Mar 26, 2020, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2020, 2:55 pm IST

Doctor couple among the three new positives cases detected

A member of the National Disaster Response Force sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure against the spread of the COVID-19 virus at Charminar in Hyderabad on March 22, 2020. India is observing a 21-day lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus. (AP)
Hyderabad: The coronavirus Covid-19 has now well and truly begun spreading in the community in Hyderabad and other districts with the Telangana Health Department announcing three new cases on Thursday afternoon.

It described all of them as ‘contacts’ – the term used to designate someone who was in close touch with an already Covid-19 confirmed patient.

These three new cases take the total Covid-19 infected numbers in Telangana to 44.

Patient Number 42 is said to be a 49-year-old male from Qutbullapur in Medchal-Malkajgiri district who had travelled to Delhi. He is described as a ‘contact’ but information was not provided as to which confirmed patient this man had been in contact with or where.

The Health Department bulletin, however, said the man had recently travelled to Delhi, indicating that is a case of local transmission.

Patient No. 43 is a 36-year-old woman, a doctor from Domalguda locality in Hyderabad. She is a contact of a previously confirmed Covid-19 patient. The third positive case announced on Thursday, Patient No. 44, is her husband, a 41-year-old and also a doctor.

All three patients are stable and have been admitted to designated hospitals, the bulletin said.

Tags: telangana, coronavirus positive, health department, bulletin, local transmission, community transmission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

