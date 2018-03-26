The Asian Age | News

Towards healthy living: Watch 3D video of yoga with PM Modi

Published : Mar 26, 2018
In his monthly radio address, Modi talked about a fit India, preventive healthcare and stressed that yoga is form of preventive healthcare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen doing 'Trikonasana' (triangular pose) in the video. (Twitter Screengrab | @narendramodi)
New Delhi: In his monthly radio-show 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday talked about health and fitness and soon after that a video was shared on the PM's official YouTube channel. In the video, which was also shared by the Prime Minister on his official Twitter handle, Modi can be seen doing yoga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen doing Trikonasana (the triangle posture) in the video. He tweeted saying he was "amazed at the creativity of a few youngsters" who made 3D animated videos of him, including this one.

In 'Mann Ki Baat', PM's monthly radio show's March 2018 edition, Modi talked about a "fit India" and preventive healthcare, he stressed that yoga is a form of preventive healthcare.

Modi insisted that healthy India is as vital as clean India and further added, "Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21. Can we start working from now to encourage people for Yoga?"

The Prime Minister also mentioned that in the current scenario all government departments were working together to ensure a healthy India. He added that the government had opened over 3,000 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' (people's medicine centre) and was working on it continuously to open more such centres.

Modi government has often endorsed yoga on national and international platforms.

In 2015, India created two world records on International Yoga Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the participants at Rajpath in Delhi and the record for largest yoga class, with 35,985 people, and the record for most nationalities participating in a single yoga event -- 84 was registered in the Guiness Book.

