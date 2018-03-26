The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Mar 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

India, All India

Cong says NaMo app shares data to US; BJP claims Rahul sends details to Singapore

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 26, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2018, 12:53 pm IST

With criticism soaring, the BJP admitted that it was sharing information but that this was par for the course.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (L). (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (L). (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: According to security researchers, the official mobile app of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, downloaded over five million times on Android alone, sent user data to a US-based company without consent.

Allegations against the Narendra Modi app, which have sparked a furore on social media, drew criticism from Congress President Rahul Gandhi. This comes at a time of heightened sensitivity around the alleged misuse of personal data amid the unfolding Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy.

BJP denied the allegations saying the data was being used only for analytics to offer all users the "most contextual content". It also accused at the Congress, saying the Opposition party's app shared data with third parties without consent.

A security researcher, who has previously highlighted some vulnerabilities in India's national identity card project Aadhaar and who tweets under the pseudonym Elliot Alderson, was the one who first posted a series of messages on Twitter on Saturday stating the Narendra Modi app was sending personal user data to a third-party domain that was traced to an American company.

Alderson, who initially pointed out that the Narendra Modi app was sharing data with a third party without the consent of users, earlier on Sunday posted a new tweet saying the app had "quietly" updated its privacy policy after his previous tweets.

"When you create a profile in the official @narendramodi #Android app, all your device info (OS, network type, Carrier …) and personal data (email, photo, gender, name, …) are sent without your consent to a third-party domain called http://in.wzrkt.com," read his tweet.

On Sunday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies."

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi and BJP spar over ‘PM app data leak’

With criticism soaring on social media, the BJP admitted that it was sharing information but that this was par for the course. The BJP's official Twitter handle tweeted, "Contrary to Rahul's lies, fact is that data is being used for only analytics using third party service, similar to Google Analytics. Analytics on the user data is done for offering the most contextual content."

The chief of BJP's IT operations, Amit Malviya, also attacked Rahul Gandhi and Congress, alleging similar privacy and consent conflicts.

Amit Malviya said, "Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore."

The BJP IT cell head further alleged that if the "Congress party says that they will share data with like-minded people, then chances are that it could be people like Maoists, stone pelters, Chinese embassy and Cambridge Analytica."

Further targeting United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chief Sonia Gandhi, Malviya accused the Congress party of following 'all power no accountability' dictum.

"When Congress says they will share your data with like-minded groups, the implications are grave. From Maoists, stone pelters, Bharat Ke Tukde Gang, Chinese embassy to globally 'renowned' orgs like Cambridge Analytica, the field is extensive and wide open," he said in the tweet.

"Inspired by Sonia Gandhi's 'all power no accountability' dictum, Congress will take all your data, even share it worldwide with orgs like Cambridge Analytica but will not take responsibility for it! Their own policy says so" he added.

"The Narendra Modi App is a unique app, which unlike most apps, gives access to users in 'guest mode' without even any permission or data... The app does not ask for blanket permissions when the app is started," reports quoted BJP saources as saying.

Sources said the permissions required are all "contextual and cause-specific". For example, a selfie campaign requires access to the camera and/or photo gallery.

"Contact access is required to connect with friends or fellow party workers on the New India connect module. If a person has entered his email address and date of birth, he receives a personalised birthday greeting from the prime minister. Each function asks for specific permissions when access is required," a source was reported as saying.

The Congress, however, countered the claim.

Experts say that data shared with political parties is prone to misuse. A report in NDTV quoted cybersecurity expert Srinivas Kodali as saying, "It can be misused by sharing with private companies like Cambridge Analytica which could build voter profiles of volunteers who are active through the Narendra Modi application."

The BJP's response, however, did not appear to address the crucial issue of consent. The privacy policy for the Narendra Modi app, posted on the website narendramodi.in, until Sunday read, "Your personal information and contact details shall remain confidential and shall not be used for any purpose other than our communication with you. The information shall not be provided to third parties in any manner whatsoever without your consent."

The backlash was also compounded by criticism over 13 lakh cadets of India's National Cadet Corps being asked to install the app and share phone numbers and email addresses with the Prime Minister's office.

As the controversy swelled, that policy was changed to say, "The following information may be processed by third party services to offer you a better experience as stated above: name, email, mobile phone number, device information, location and network carrier."

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gandhi, data privacy, cambridge analytica, narendra modi app
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

At least 56 prisoners sat for exam in Chhattisgarh’s district jail

2

UP: Couple gets married in Barabanki’s police station as cops play cupid

3

Here are 6 signs your husband is ready to have an affair

4

Here are 5 things you must do to ensure smooth road trip

5

Revealed: Saif’s co-stars in Aanand L Rai’s next production helmed by NH 10 director

more

Editors' Picks

Rana Daggubati played the role of Bhallaladeva in director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali.

Rana Daggubati voices Thanos in the Telugu version of Avengers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the Dabangg Tour.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s camaraderie at Dabangg Tour is unmissable!

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have locked in their wedding destination.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja wedding is on; here are all the details you need to know

According to an exclusive report by Zero Day security researcher Zack Whittaker (via ZDNet), every Indian citizen who has subscribed to Aadhaar has been leaked. According to the report, Zack says that the national ID database has been hit by yet another major security lapse.

Aadhaar system security flaw: Every Indian citizen's private details at high risk

Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla, which had millions of followers, are no longer accessible.

Daring move: Elon Musk deletes Tesla, SpaceX Facebook pages

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan were the showstoppers for Manish Malhotra’s summer couture collection in Singapore on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Showstoppers Kareena, Kartik up the glam quotient for Manish in Singapore

Salman Khan and a host of celebrities put an entertaining show for fans at the ‘Da-Bangg’ concert held in Pune on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter/ Instagram)

Salman romances Katrina, Sonakshi as they enthrall Pune with 'Da-Bangg'

Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, 'Baaghi 2' co-stars Tiger-Disha and other stars were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood snapped: Varun and Tiger-Disha in city, Janhvi shoots Dhadak

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of ‘Nanak Shah Fakir’ at an event in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar lends support to troubled film as it's finally cleared for release

The team of ‘Badhaai Ho’ wrapped the shoot of the film with a bash in Mumbai on Wednesday night. (Photos: Twitter)

Badhaaai Ho: It's a wrap for Ayushmann, Sanya, but there's an Akshay connection

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at promotional events for their film ‘Baaghi 2’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger, Disha wax eloquent about Baaghi 2; KJo, Rohit Shetty lend support

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham