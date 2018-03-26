The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

2 journalists in Bihar killed after being hit by car; family suspect murder

Published : Mar 26, 2018, 11:34 am IST
Naveen and his friend Vijay Singh were riding a motorcycle on Sunday night when they were crushed to death by the SUV near Nahsi village.

Irate villagers intercepted the vehicle, but its occupants fled. The mob set the SUV on fire, Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, said. (Photo: ANI)
Ara (Bihar): Two local journalists were killed when an SUV rammed into their bike in Bhojpur district, with the family alleging that it was a case of murder and a former village head was behind it, police said on Monday.

Naveen and his friend Vijay Singh were riding a motorcycle on Sunday night when they were crushed to death by the SUV near Nahsi village.

Irate villagers intercepted the vehicle, but its occupants fled. The mob set the SUV on fire, Avakash Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, said.

Rajesh, brother of Naveen Nishchal who worked for a Hindi daily, had alleged in the FIR that it was a case of murder and a former Panchayat Mukhiya Ahmed Ali alias Harsu and his son Dabloo were behind it, the SP said. The SUV belongs to Harsu.

It was alleged in the FIR that Harsu had been nursing a grouse against the reporter, the SP said.

Efforts are on to nab the father-son duo who is absconding, the SP said adding that villagers had also vandalised the house of the ex-village head.

Police have been deployed in the village where the situation is tense but under control.

