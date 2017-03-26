The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 26, 2017 | Last Update : 11:07 AM IST

India, All India

‘Will break hands, legs of people who disrespect, kill cows’: UP BJP MLA

ANI
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2017, 9:51 am IST

The statement was made by the MLA from Khatauli constituency while speaking at an event on Saturday.

BJP's Khatauli MLA MLA Vikram Saini. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 BJP's Khatauli MLA MLA Vikram Saini. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Muzaffarnagar: In what could spark a fresh controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini has said that he would break limbs of those disrespecting and killing cows.

'I had promised that I would break the hand and legs of the people who disrespect and kill cows," Saini said at a gathering.

The statement was made by the MLA from Khatauli constituency while speaking at an event on Saturday.

This is not the first time when the MLA triggered stir for his controversial remark. He has been accused of making inflammatory speech during the Muzaffarnagar riot and was also sent behind the bars for it.

The remark came at a time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to put a complete ban on cow smuggling.

Tags: bjp, vikram saini, cow slaughter, up elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Late mother leaves behind life's savings in demonetised notes, children seek Modi's help

2

Rajnath shares meal with BSF officer who lost eye-sight fighting insurgents

3

Your smartphone can do a sperm count for you

4

BSNL offers 1 GB free data to its non internet users

5

Awkward things people say during sex is going viral on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham