Haj application process in UP likely to be linked with Aadhaar: BJP

PTI
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2017, 3:03 pm IST

Asked whether the process of filing of Haj application would also be linked to IT Returns, Mohsin Raza said there was no such proposal.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling to link the Haj application process with the Aadhaar number of the applicant to ensure "greater transparency" in selection of pilgrims.

Officials believe that this would help in identifying those who had undertaken the pilgrimage more than once.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs in UP government Mohsin Raza, said, "We are planning to link the process of filing of the Haj application with the Aadhaar number of the applicant, so as to check whether the applicant had undertaken Haj earlier or not. This would ensure greater transparency."

This would help the government identify the genuine applicants.

"The process is about to start, and soon some concrete mechanism would be put in place," he asserted.

Asked whether the process of filing of Haj application would also be linked to Income Tax Returns, Raza said there was no such proposal.

"We will bring transparency and honesty to the system under our government. It should not be like I allow only my family and relatives to avail the benefits," the minister said.

The UP minister emphasised that the state government would ensure 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'.

UP BJP leader Mazhar Abbas, said, "If linking Aadhaar with the Haj application process could ensure transparency, then it must be incorporate into the current system."

On Saturday, Raza had made an appeal to the "rich Muslims" of Uttar Pradesh to consider giving up Haj subsidy, so that the poor and deserving could get an opportunity to perform Haj.

"The poor must get subsidy for Haj pilgrimage, and not the affluent ones. I appeal to the rich Muslims to give up their Haj subsidy, so that the poor and deserving may get an opportunity," Raza had said.

The Centre provides subsidy to Muslim pilgrims for Haj.

Every state has its Haj quota.

"UP's Haj quota has been increased by 8,000 and today it stands at 29,000," Raza said, and added that the UP government would ensure that the deserving persons, who don't have the means to go, get help to perform the Haj.

"If a person is a multi-millionaire he should not seek subsidy. He should rather give up the subsidy, so that another genuine pilgrim gets a chance," he had said.

