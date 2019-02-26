Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 07:43 PM IST

India, All India

Ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC, Indian Army strongly retaliates

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 26, 2019, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Feb 26, 2019, 7:10 pm IST

The ceasefire violations were reported from Pakistani side in Akhnoor, Nowshera, Krishna Ghati Sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

At around 5.30 pm, Pakistan initiated heavy shelling with mortars and also fired using small arms along LoC in Akhnoor, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati Sectors. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 At around 5.30 pm, Pakistan initiated heavy shelling with mortars and also fired using small arms along LoC in Akhnoor, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati Sectors. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: Pakistan has violated ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing, heavy shelling of mortars and small armsin at least three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ceasefire violations were reported from Pakistani side in Akhnoor, Nowshera, Krishna Ghati Sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

At around 5.30 pm, Pakistan initiated heavy shelling with mortars and also fired using small arms along LoC in Akhnoor, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati Sectors.

Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

This comes hours after the Indian Air Force bombed a huge Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot, killing a "very large number of terrorists".

Tags: line of control, indian army, ceasefire violations
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday briefed the opposition leades over the IAF strike at terror camps deep across the Line of Control.(Photo: ANI)

'United against terror,' says Sushma Swaraj after all party meet post IAF strikes

Earlier, SC had dismissed all petitions seeking court-monitored probe into Rafale fighter jet deal with France, saying that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal. (Representational image)

SC to hear Rafale review petition in open court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking a Metro ride in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to attend ISKCON event

In view of the operation of IAF against terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting JeM camps on early Tuesday morning, Punjab government has put its border districts on a high alert. Police had also issued a 'high alert' across Gujarat. (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Punjab, Gujarat, border districts on high alert post IAF strikes

MOST POPULAR

1

Prime Minister Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to attend ISKCON event

2

The Oscar controversy thickens

3

‘Was busy,’ said PM, late to event after meeting on IAF strikes

4

Sonu Sood speaks this about our Indian soldiers; read

5

World's largest Nutella factory in France opens after ‘quality check’

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham