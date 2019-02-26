Ceasefire violation by Pak along LoC, Indian Army strongly retaliates

The ceasefire violations were reported from Pakistani side in Akhnoor, Nowshera, Krishna Ghati Sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Srinagar: Pakistan has violated ceasefire agreement by resorting to unprovoked firing, heavy shelling of mortars and small armsin at least three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ceasefire violations were reported from Pakistani side in Akhnoor, Nowshera, Krishna Ghati Sectors in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

At around 5.30 pm, Pakistan initiated heavy shelling with mortars and also fired using small arms along LoC in Akhnoor, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati Sectors.

Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

This comes hours after the Indian Air Force bombed a huge Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot, killing a "very large number of terrorists".