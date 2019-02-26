Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019 | Last Update : 01:25 PM IST

Can’t contest translations once proceedings begin, says SC on Ayodhya case

CJI Gogoi asked layers of both sides to peruse the report of Secretary General of Supreme Court in status of documents.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court began hearing of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case at 10.30 am.

The Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked layers of both sides to peruse the report of Secretary General of Supreme Court in status of documents.

The top court said if translations of documents are now acceptable to all, parties cannot contest translations once the proceedings begin.

The court said it can proceed with hearing if there is consensus with regard to translation of documents.

SC was referring to copies of report filed by Secretary General on status of documents, sealed records of case.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan who is representing a Muslim party, said he is yet to examine translation of documents.

Asking how much time would be needed to examine translations, Dhavan replied “8-12 weeks”.

Supreme Court asked parties to show order by which they had agreed to the translated documents filed by UP government.

CJI Gogoi said dispute is arising between parties over translation of documents. He added that they will not waste their time if disputes are going to be raised over translation of documents.

Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan for Ram Lalla said translations were verified and accepted by all parties in December 2017.

“Orders were passed to examine UP govt translations and now two years later they raise objections to it,” said Vaidyanathan.

Seeing the disagreement between the parties, Supreme Court asked that can parties explore possibility of mediation to resolve land dispute. Even if there is 1 per cent chance, mediation should be done, suggested the top court.

However, Dhavan referred to Allahabad High Court verdict, and said mediation was tried earlier and was unsuccessful.

Supreme Court said it will pass order on next Tuesday (March 5) on whether the case may be sent for court-monitored mediation to save time.

A new bench comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Ashok Bhushan, Abdul Nazeer,  SA Bobde and DY Chandrachud was announced in January after an earlier hearing on January 10 was adjourned.

