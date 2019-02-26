AgustaWestland case: Delhi court issues production warrant against Gautam Khaitan

Delhi court extends judicial custody of alleged middleman Christian Michel by one day.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued Gautam Khaitan's production warrant and posted the matter for hearing on May 9. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court Tuesday issued a production warrant against lawyer Gautam Khaitan, who is an accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued his production warrant and posted the matter for hearing on May 9. Khaitan had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe but was granted bail in the case.

