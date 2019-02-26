AAP govt presents Rs 60,000 cr budget in Assembly

Delhi govt allocates over Rs 15,000 crore to education, two new varsities on the cards.

New Delhi: The AAP government on Tuesday presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the Assembly and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15.

Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the budget has been dedicated to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack.

The Delhi Assembly session began with a standing ovation to the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory.

"The budget estimates for 2019-20 are pegged at Rs 60,000 crore which is two times more than the budget presented in 2014-15," Sisodia said.

A 53,000 crore budget was presented last year.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget speech said the allocation to education is around 26 per cent of the total budget. "In the previous years the allocation for the education had been around 24-25 per cent of the total budget," Sisodia said.

Allocation for entrepreneurship plans, the introduction of the family business curriculum, setting up of a teachers training university and an applied science university are among the various initiatives announced in the budget. "A digital learning scheme will be started in which students will have access to tablets. Around Rs 9 crore has been allocated for it. Students who score more than 80 per cent in class 10 will also get tablets," Sisodia said.

