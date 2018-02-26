The Asian Age | News



Monday, Feb 26, 2018

Lucknow: Members of WhatsApp group receive invite to join LeT

Published : Feb 26, 2018, 9:52 am IST
The group named ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba’ was allegedly created by a Class 9 schoolboy in Rajasthan's Bhilwada.

The complaint was registered after a youth reached to police and informed them about this invitation on the messaging platform. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: An FIR has been registered in Lucknow's Cyber Cell after members of a WhatsApp group received an invitation to join another group named 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' on the messaging platform.

The complaint was registered after a youth reached to police and informed them about this invitation on the messaging platform.

Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been alerted to keep an eye on the case.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, "A case has been registered on the complaint of a person who received a message relating to 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' on a WhatsApp group he was part of. The cyber crime cell will conduct an investigation."

Investigation is underway.

