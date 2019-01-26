‘I am baap of all ministers’: Madhya Pradesh BSP MLA Ramabai

On January 7, the Pathariya MLA had demanded a Cabinet post for Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and the position of a state minister for herself.

Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister.

Damoh: Apparently Irked at not getting the ministerial post despite continual perusal, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA in Madhya Pradesh, Ramabai said that she is above all the ministers as she is the Kingmaker of the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Ramabai, who is MLA from the Pathariya Assembly constituency, said that she would continue to do the good work even if she is not made a minister.

“Hum ban jaye to achha kaam karenge, nahi baney to bhi sahi kaam karenge....... Hum mantriyo ke baap hain, humne hi sarkar banayi hai (If I become a minister then I will do good work, even if not made a minister then also I would do the right work. I am the father of all ministers, I have made this government,” said MLA Ramabai.

Earlier on January 23, Ramabai reiterating her demand for a cabinet berth, stated that the Kamal Nath government should keep its ministers happy to avoid a “Karnataka-like situation” in the state.

Madhya Pradesh recently saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress bagged 114 seats of a total of 230 seats, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4.