Saturday, Jan 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:29 AM IST

India, All India

Bill can save Assam from becoming J&K, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jan 26, 2019, 2:08 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2019, 2:08 am IST

While targeting the protestors Sarma said that people who justified bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir are teaching us secularism.

Himanta Biswa Sarma
 Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: In what has been criticised by secular forces, Assam finance minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that state can be saved from becoming another Kashmir only with the implementation of amended citizenship bill besides enforcing the Clause VI of the Assam accord.

Asserting that steps like granting ST status to six communities is another step in this direction Mr Sarma while addressing party workers here said the he can’t allow Assam to become next Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Sarma has launched an aggressive campaign to defend the party’s decision to amend the citizenship Bill after student outfits from all the north-eastern states under the banner of Northeast Students’ Organisation warned the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state against the Bill.

The students’ bodies’ which has vowed to oppose the citizenship amendment bill, termed Prime minister Narendra Modi and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal as “saviour and protector of illegal immigrants” from Bangladesh.

Mr Sarma argued, “In 1971 Hindus in Assam accounted for 71 per cent of the population. It came down to 61 per cent in 2011. By 2021 if the eight lakh population of Hindu Bengali from Bangladesh is taken out from Assam, the community’s population of Assam will reduce to a mere 51 or 52 per cent, which will pave the way for Badruddin Ajmal or Sirajudin Ajmal to become chief minister of the state.”

Asking party workers to defend the landmark decision of the party Mr Sarma roared, “I do not require a certificate if I am secular or communal. People are pitting Hindus against Hindus. Those opposing Hindu Bangladeshi do not know that they have lost the power to decide in 14 districts of Assam. Already 30 seats have gone if the Bill comes in, we can still save at least 17 Assembly seats.”

While targeting the protestors Mr Sarma said that people who justified bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir are teaching us secularism.

Tags: himanta biswa sarma, citizenship bill

Latest From India

Vinod Narayan Jha

Pretty face can’t win votes, says Vinod Narayan Jha

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to stay 10 per cent general category quota

Vinod Narayan Jha

Row over Bihar BJP minister’s ‘sexist’ comment on Priyanka

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind urges people to vote in LS polls

MOST POPULAR

1

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

2

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

3

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

4

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

5

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham