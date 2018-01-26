The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 26, 2018

India, All India

Stand up to protect statute, Rahul Gandhi exhorts countrymen

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 1:27 am IST

Gandhi said there should be equality of opportunity, regardless of our economic status, caste, religion or gender.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: On the eve of the Republic Day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in an open letter, asked the countrymen to “renew their lifelong pledge to protect the Constitution — the keystone of our cherished Republic — justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

“On this Republic day, let us renew our lifelong pledge to protect our Constitution, the keystone of our cherished Republic, and to defend it as one people, whenever it is endangered,” he said

He said all must defend these treasured commitments more than ever before in the history of our young nation.

Mr Gandhi, who has adopted an aggressive role after the encouraging Gujarat polls outcome, has yet again taken the battle to the doorstep of the Modi government.

With the recent controversy in the judiciary and questioned being raised over the lack of protection of the underprivileged and attacks on backward communities, Mr Gandhi stressed on “justice for all.”

“Together we must strive to ensure that the constitutional right of justice is sacrosanct and India’s laws protect the underprivileged, the voiceless and the poorest of the poor,” he said.

He said each citizen should be treated equally, not just in the letter of the law, but in actions and the way people interact with each other.

Following reports of attacks on journalists, particularly the murder of Gauri Lankesh, and relentless attacks on filmmakers by the saffron fringe elements and the defining silence at the top, he said there should be liberty to express one’s views freely without fear of verbal or physical intimidation and violence.

“We are citizens of a democratic republic and our strength is built upon a diversity of religion, cultures, ideas and opinions,” he said.

Gandhi said there should be equality of opportunity, regardless of our economic status, caste, religion or gender.

Mr Gandhi also called for strengthening fraternal ties between all Indians. “No matter our background, we are proud to share a common bond: our belonging to this beautiful nation,” he said.

Tags: republic day, rahul gandhi, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

