Kamal Haasan names political tour after MGR film

On borrowing the legacy of MGR to name his tour, Haasan acknowledged it would remind of the yesteryear veteran.

Chennai: Borrowing the legacy of yesteryear superstar and late Tamil Nadu chief minister M.G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan has named his state-wide political tour starting February 21 as “Naalai Namathey” after the title of the film starring MGR.

Haasan, who has announced his foray into politics in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday unveiled his plans to adopt a village and make it a model one, with special focus on education, transport and civic amenities.

Writing in his weekly series “Ennul Maiyam Konda Puyal”, (The Storm Centred in me) in Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Haasan sub-titled this week’s column as “Munmathiri Gram-am... Nalai Namathey Payanam. Muzhu Arasiyal Plan,” meaning “Model Village...Tomorrow is ours tour. Full Political plan.”

“If the memories are about him (MGR), so be it.. We have given this name as they are good memories,” Haasan said.

Recalling that he and his fans have been involved in public service for many years, Haasan said that they have now decided to adopt a village and provide all required amenities, with special focus on education, sanitation, drinking water supply and transport, and make it a model village.