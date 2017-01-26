The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 04:22 AM IST

India, All India

Gallantry medals to LoC operation heroes

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 3:09 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 3:57 am IST

ive of the 10 Shaurya Chakras awarded went to personnel of the Special Forces team that conducted the surgical strike.

Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi and Lt. Gen. P.M. Hariz.
 Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi and Lt. Gen. P.M. Hariz.

New Delhi: Two serving generals — Lt. Gen. Praveen Bakshi and Lt. Gen. P.M. Hariz — superseded by General Bipin Rawat in the race for the country’s top Army post on December 31, have been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM).

The Kirti Chakra has been awarded to Major Mohit Suri of 4 Para and Lance Havildar Prem Bahadur Resmi Magar (posthumously) of the Third Battalion of the First Gorkha Rifles.

Mr Bakshi heads the Eastern Command that looks after the eastern border adjoining China and the Army’s anti-insurgency operation in the north-east, while Mr Hariz is the Commander-in-Chief of the Southern Command — the second in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards after the Ashok Chakra.

Major Suri led his Special Forces team to devastating effect in the surgical strikes across the Line of Control on the intervening night of September 28-29, while Ghatak commando Lance Havildar Magar died on June 15 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar battling terrorists.

Magar had already shot dead four terrorists. He was also instrumental in killing seven terrorists in two previous operations at the same area.

Five of the 10 Shaurya Chakras awarded went to personnel of the Special Forces team that conducted the surgical strike. The Shaurya Chakra is the third award in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards.

In all, 19 soldiers of the 4 and 9 Para, the Special Forces units that conducted the cross-border surgical strike, have been awarded gallantry medals. The commanding officers — Col. Kapil Yadav of 9 Para and Col. Harpreet Sandhu of 4 Para — have been given the Yudh Sewa Medal.

Besides the two Kirti Chakras and 10 Shaurya Chakras, President Pranab Mukherjee, on the occasion of Republic Day 2017, stamped his seal of approval on 20 PVSMs, five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 32 Ati Vishismand.

While the PVSM is given in recognition of peacetime services of the most exceptional order, the Kirti Chakht Seva Medals, 14 Yudh Seva Medals, 134 Sena Medals (94 for gallantry and 40 for distinguished services), and 76 Vishisht Seva Medals for 44 personnel were mentioned in despatches.

Tags: bipin rawat, praveen bakshi, param vishisht seva medal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Duty-bound cop in China gets married on railway platform

2

Ghost scares people by crawling out of television

3

Oldest candidate? 95-year-old woman files nomination from Agra

4

Sindhu, Sakshi and Dhoni in line for Padma honours

5

Republic Day: 777 personnel awarded police medals, 100 for gallantry

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham