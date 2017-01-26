The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 08:14 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi teen loses sight as bullet fired by toy gun hits eye

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2017, 7:50 am IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2017, 7:50 am IST

Police said the accused youth did not fire the bullet deliberately at the victim’s eye.

Representational Image.
 Representational Image.

New Delhi: In a freak incident, a 14-year-old boy lost his eye after being hit by the bullet of a toy gun in Rohtas Nagar of Shahdara here, leading to the arrest of a 19-year-old youth who was playing with it, police said on Wednesday.

Akash, a class XII student, allegedly fired from the toy gun when its bullet hit Ishant, who was standing on the second floor balcony of his home, said a senior police officer.

Prior to the incident, Akash was cautioned against using the toy gun by the victim in the "very cramped up" area where anybody could get hit, the officer said.

However, police said the accused youth did not fire the bullet deliberately at Ishant's eye and it was "an act of negligence".

The officer said the bullet hit Ishant's eye and he was rushed to GTB Hospital from where he was referred to AIIMS.

The bullet pierced through his eye and while the doctors have taken out the bullet, they will be performing an eye surgery in a few days, police said.

The victim's family later lodged a complaint with police following which Akash was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested, they added.

Ishant had gone to one of his friend's house and Akash, who stays in the neighbourhood, was playing with the toy gun when the incident occurred, police said.

Ishant's family is worried about him losing his eyesight in one eye and that he might not be able to take his exams this year.

Tags: freak accident, lose eyesight, aiims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Duty-bound cop in China gets married on railway platform

2

Ghost scares people by crawling out of television

3

Oldest candidate? 95-year-old woman files nomination from Agra

4

Sindhu, Sakshi and Dhoni in line for Padma honours

5

Republic Day: 777 personnel awarded police medals, 100 for gallantry

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

The makers of 'OK Jaanu' held a screening for film industry celebrities on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sidharth, Kriti, others stars watch OK Jaanu

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham