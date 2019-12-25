Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:51 PM IST

India, All India

Pay dues immediately, allow us to quit without notice period: Air India pilots to Govt

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 5:42 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 5:42 pm IST

As per the letter, they are yet to receive the flying allowance for October.

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)
 As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Flagging concerns over unpaid dues, an Air India pilots' union has urged the government to allow their members to quit the debt-laden carrier without serving notice period.

As the government works out the modalities for the sale of the national carrier, the Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) has also warned that they are in no position to work amid uncertainty over the airline's future.

The group represents nearly 800 Air India pilots who fly narrow body planes. They have written a strongly worded letter to Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri regarding their dues.

"...your statement that if Air India is not privatised by 31st March 2020 then Air India will be shut down, is a matter of concern," the letter said.

Citing the uncertainty over the airline's future, the grouping asked the minister to ensure that they "are not treated like bonded labour and allow us to quit Air India without serving the notice period and clear all our dues immediately".

The notice period is six months. Air India has a debt burden of more than Rs 58,000 crore. The ICPA has also asked for clearing their legitimate dues without any further delay.

In a warning, the group said, "Our patience is running thin and we are in no position to continue working with uncertainty looming large at Air India".

"We do not want to face the same fate as other employees of 21 private carriers that have shut down and further add to the rising unemployment in India," the letter, dated December 23, said.

As per the letter, they are yet to receive the flying allowance for October.

"We have been living with uncertainty for the past two-three years, and as a result, many employees have defaulted on their loan and other payments. This has greatly affected our livelihood and our families," it added.

Tags: air india, hardeep singh puri
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: Twitter)

‘Check with social welfare dept’: Minister on detention centre in Karnataka

Nath, who led an anti-CAA protest march here, raised questions over the Modi government's

Kamal Nath leads march in Bhopal, vows not to implement 'anti-constitutional' CAA

The AIMIM MP said that during the course of the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister had agreed that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was against the Constitution and that is why his party TRS had opposed it in the Parliament. (Photo: File)

No difference between NPR and NRC, Amit Shah misleading country: Asaduddin Owaisi

(Photo: ANI)

‘People should introspect what is right,' says PM Modi on CAA protests in UP

MOST POPULAR

1

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

2

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

3

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

4

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

5

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham