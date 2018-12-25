The Asian Age | News

Can’t travel for 41 hrs to India due to poor health: Choksi to court

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 25, 2018, 2:00 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2018, 2:04 pm IST

Mehul Choksi accused ED of misleading probe by not revealing his health condition deliberately.

 He also stated that he is in constant touch with banks and wants to settle the issues and is willing to join the investigation through video-conferencing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi informed Enforcement Directorate in the Bombay Court that he can’t travel for 41 hours to reach India from Antigua due to his poor health.

Choksi accused ED of misleading probe by not revealing his health condition deliberately.

He also stated that he is in constant touch with banks and wants to settle the issues and is willing to join the investigation through video-conferencing.

The Enforcement Directorate has asked the court to declare Choksi as a fugitive economic offender and seize his properties.

Mehul Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and took an oath of allegiance on January 15. A few days later, on January 29, Central Bureau of Investigation filed a case and started investigating him and Nirav Modi.

Choksi and Nirav Modi are accused of Rs 13,000 crore fraud involving fake guarantees in the name of Punjab National Bank to secure loans abroad.

Earlier in December, the global police body Interpol issued a red corner notice against Choksi on the CBI’s request.

India is making efforts to bring back Choksi from Antigua under the provision of a law of the island nation, which provides for extradition of a fugitive. However, India and Antigua do not have a bilateral extradition pact.

