↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Special treatment for RJD chief, gets TV, newspaper in jail

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2017, 3:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2017, 3:17 pm IST

The senior RJD leader also said they might consider delivering him home-cooked food in the days to come.

Prasad, who had undergone a heart surgery in 2014, has several restrictions on his diet. (Photo:AP)
Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who was convicted by a special CBI court on Saturday in a fodder scam case, is entitled to a newspaper and a television set at the Birsa Munda jail, a senior jail officer said.

The former Bihar chief minister can meet guests between 8 am and 12 noon during weekdays in line with the jail manual, Birsa Munda Jail Superintendent Ashok Kumar Choudhary said.

Prasad, who had undergone a heart surgery in 2014, has several restrictions on his diet.

The Jharkhand unit president of the RJD, Annapurna Devi, said Prasad was served jail food on Saturday.

Lalu along with 15 others were convicted by the special CBI court for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced by the court on January 3.

