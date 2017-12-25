The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 25, 2017 | Last Update : 05:17 PM IST

India, All India

PM flags off Delhi Metro Magenta line, Kejriwal not on guest list

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 25, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2017, 1:26 pm IST

Monday will also mark the 15th anniversary of the Delhi metro, which started as a 8.5 km 'showcase' corridor in 2002.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him at the inauguration of the Metro line but Delhi's CM, Arvind Kejriwal, was not invited. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him at the inauguration of the Metro line but Delhi's CM, Arvind Kejriwal, was not invited. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a section of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line on December 25 in Noida and travelled to Okhla bird sanctuary station. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him at the inauguration of the Metro line. Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, was not invited, which might be the only speck of cloud on the otherwise bright ceremony.

The Magenta line is a 12.6 km section that connects south Delhi's Kalkaji and Noida's Botanical Garden.

Monday will incidentally also mark the 15th anniversary of the Delhi metro, which started as a 8.5 km 'showcase' corridor between Shahdara and Tis Hazari in 2002.

In 15 years, the Delhi metro has become one of the most dependable means of transports for Delhiites, stretching over 230 km across the National Capital Region and carrying nearly two and a half million passengers in 3,000 trips every day.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was established in 1995. Construction work on the first corridor quietly began in 1998, with a hoarding propped up near Kashmere Gate, that promised citizens that the Delhi Metro would be 'coming soon.'

Delhiites knew better than to trust such promises of the government.

Contrary to all expectations, however, not only that first stretch of the metro, but many more after that were completed before time and without budget overruns. 

This was a time when concepts like Ola and Uber were more than a decade away. Public transport in Delhi either meant shaky and unsafe Delhi transport buses that ran on a time-zone of their own, or the 'killer' Blueline.

The DMRC's popularity slowly began to rise for various reasons. On one hand there were stories like the clocks in their headquarters did not show the time, but countdown to project deadlines.

On the other hand, for the first time Delhiites experienced that heavy construction work can be done behind barricades without strewing material all over and traffic can be effectively kept smooth during the process.

In addition to this, of course, there were sleek trains and spic and span stations.  

Soon enough, the DMRC's practices began to rub off on Delhi's population, who are not known for discipline or cleanliness. But once in the sanitised interiors of the metro stations, Delhiites refrained from blemishing the surroundings with ubiquitous paan stains and carelessly thrown litter. Round the clock maintenance definitely contributed to such cleanliness, but it was also Delhi's population keeping their primal instincts in check once inside the metro.

Not all of it came easy. The DMRC has had to champion many challenges, like crossing river Yamuna, tunnelling through rocky terrain and under buildings that were hundreds of years old or crossing wide railway lines and roads where pillars couldn't be constructed.

Apart from a few fatal accidents, like the ones at Laxmi Nagar and Zamrudpur, DMRC's record has been quite spotless. The challenge it faces now is to continue providing smooth services over its vast network that continues to expand every day. 

On Monday, the Delhi Metro steps into its 16th year and with the beginning of Phase IV, the network will toe the borders of the capital. 

Over the next five years, Delhi metro will become one of the largest metro networks of the world.

The challenge for DMRC would be to maintain its mostly impeccable record as Delhi's most reliable and comfortable mode of public transport.

Tags: delhi metro, magenta line, narendra modi, delhi metro rail corporation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai family grows 65 feet tall Christmas tree; India’s tallest

2

Diamond tycoon funds wedding for 251 young couples in India

3

Track Santa on Christmas with Alexa

4

Year ender 2017: This year's biggest tweets

5

Christmas lights dimmed by tensions in Bethlehem after Trump’s Jerusalem move

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham