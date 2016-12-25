Sunday, Dec 25, 2016 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

India, All India

Hazare slams Kejriwal for not putting AAP donors list in public domain

PTI
Published : Dec 25, 2016, 8:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2016, 11:02 am IST

‘I gave you my time without any selfish interest and dreamt big for the country. But my dream has been shattered,’ he told Kejriwal

Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare on Saturday castigated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "not fulfilling the promise" of putting his party's donors list in public domain, at a time when the AAP has been questioning the Congress and BJP over their source of funding.

In a letter to Kejriwal, dated December 23, the veteran activist, popularly known as Anna and also a 'father-figure' for the AAP, took a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister and said if change has to be brought into the system, then the leadership should "walk the talk".

"For the betterment of country and the society, I kept aside several important works related to people in Maharashtra and gave you my time without any selfish interest and dreamt big for the country. But my dream has been shattered," Hazare, who launched an anti-graft crusade, said.

He also referred to a letter written to him by Munish Raizada, a US-based medico and suspended AAP member, pointing out that donors' records have gone off the party website since June 2016. Raizada also launched 'no chanda' (no donation) satyagraha at Raj Ghat on Saturday.

AAP's national treasurer Raghav Chadha claimed that Hazare was being misled by Congress leaders on the issue while the BJP is using state agencies to threaten its donors.

On behalf of Kejriwal, he also challenged BJP President Amit Shah and Congress President Sonia Gandhi to come out clean on party donors and have a debate on the issue at Jantar Mantar.

"You made several promises, which includes putting the donations received by the AAP on the party website.

"The talks of social change, which we espoused, are fading and politics and money are becoming important. The sense of humility is also fading.

"Or else, you would not have taken off the names of people from your website who gave donations to the party during trying times," Hazare said.

He also expressed displeasure over functioning of the AAP. Hazare said that while other parties get donations from people for their "selfish interests", people give funds to AAP to bring in change.

"You penned a book on Gram Swaraj. The way you are going...is this the way to Gram Swaraj? This is the question before me. What is the difference between your party and other political outfits?" Hazare said.

"You promised change to me and the people. It pains because the promise has not been fulfilled. You have made several such promises to me and people," Hazare said.

Chadha said AAP is the only party that has transparency in its source of funding and 92 per cent of its donations come through banking channels like net banking, credit and debit card and cheques.

"Congress leaders like Munish Raizada are misleading Anna while BJP uses state agenices to harass our donors. Raizada has joined the Congress," Chadha claimed.

Tags: anna hazare, arvind kejriwal, aap funding
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Science says quality of sex actually improves with age

2

Humans marrying sex robots to be legal by 2050: Experts

3

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

4

Madhya Pradesh: Now prisoners might get salad with food

5

Glad that my song 'Laila' got remixed: Zeenat Aman

more

Editors' Picks

Indrani Mukherjee

It’s complicated: On love and meeting often

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair complains of lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham