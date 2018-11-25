Modi hits out at Congress for dragging mom in politics

Modi was addressing an election meeting in Chhattarpur under Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress for dragging his “pious” mother, who has absolutely nothing to do with politics, into political debate, saying it reflected frustration of the party.

Taking strong exception to Congress leader Raj Babbar’s comparison of sliding value of rupee to the age of Mr Modi’s mother, the PM said, “My mother spends her days worshipping the god. She does not know what politics is. The Congress has started abusing her since the party learnt that it could not take on me.”

Mr Modi was addressing an election meeting in Chhattarpur under Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM also took potshots at the Congress for poking fun at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling him “mamaji”, as he is known among the children in Madhya Pradesh.

“Why is the Congress not recalling ‘Quattrocchi Mama’(Italian businessman Ottavio Quattrocchi accused in Bofors scandal)? Why does the Congress not speak of ‘Anderson Mama’, who was made to flee from India to America by Rajiv Gandhi without being prosecuted for causing the Bhopal gas tragedy that led to the death of thousands of people?” Mr Modi quipped.

Reminding Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia that they were currently out on bail in the National Herald land grabbing case, Mr Modi said his note ban decision was aimed at exposing such corruption in public life.

Apparently referring to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he said 125 crore people of the country are the “high command” of his government, which is not “remote-controlled by madam”.

“Coffers of the banks were emptied for the rich during the madam’s government. But, our government opened the doors of the banks for the needy youth,” he said.