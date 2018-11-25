The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 25, 2018 | Last Update : 02:33 AM IST

India, All India

Modi hits out at Congress for dragging mom in politics

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Nov 25, 2018, 12:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2018, 1:55 am IST

Modi was addressing an election meeting in Chhattarpur under Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress for dragging his “pious” mother, who has absolutely nothing to do with politics, into political debate, saying it reflected frustration of the party.

Taking strong exception to Congress leader Raj Babbar’s comparison of sliding value of rupee to the age of Mr Modi’s mother, the PM said, “My mother spends her days worshipping the god. She does not know what politics is. The Congress has started abusing her since the party learnt that it could not take on me.”

Mr Modi was addressing an election meeting in Chhattarpur under Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh.

The PM also took potshots at the Congress for poking fun at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling him “mamaji”, as he is known among the children in Madhya Pradesh.

“Why is the Congress not recalling ‘Quattrocchi Mama’(Italian businessman Ottavio Quattrocchi accused in Bofors scandal)? Why does the Congress not speak of ‘Anderson Mama’, who was made to flee from India to America by Rajiv Gandhi without being prosecuted for causing the Bhopal gas tragedy that led to the death of thousands of people?” Mr Modi quipped.

Reminding Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia that they were currently out on bail in the National Herald land grabbing case, Mr Modi said his note ban decision was aimed at exposing such corruption in public life.

Apparently referring to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, he said 125 crore people of the country are the “high command” of his government, which is not “remote-controlled by madam”.

“Coffers of the banks were emptied for the rich during the madam’s government. But, our government opened the doors of the banks for the needy youth,” he said.

Tags: narendra modi, raj babbar
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

2

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

3

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

4

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

5

Apple restarts iPhone X production over poor iPhone XS, XS Max sales

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham