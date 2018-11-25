The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 25, 2018 | Last Update : 09:47 AM IST

India, All India

60 Sabarimala pilgrims detained for violating prohibitory orders

PTI
Published : Nov 25, 2018, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2018, 8:51 am IST

Due to previous incidents of violence at the hill-top shrine, the police had imposed strict restrictions on the devotees at Sannidhanam.

Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in this first week of the annual two-month-long 'Mandala-Makaravilakku' season of Sabarimala, which commenced on November 17. (Photo: File)
 Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in this first week of the annual two-month-long 'Mandala-Makaravilakku' season of Sabarimala, which commenced on November 17. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: Around 60 pilgrims, who breached the security zone near Sabarimala's 'vavarunada' area and started chanting prayers despite prohibitory orders, have been detained by the police.

Due to previous incidents of violence at the hill-top shrine, the police had imposed strict restrictions on the devotees at Sannidhanam.

The protesters were staying back near 'vavarunada' and chanting prayers, even as there was an imposition of Section 144 that prohibits assembly of more than four people at a spot, police said.

The detained protesters are being taken to the Pamba police station, which is around 3.5-km downhill. Hundreds of protesters have been arrested in this first week of the annual two-month-long 'Mandala-Makaravilakku' season of Sabarimala, which commenced on November 17.

Earlier, the protesters detained in similar circumstances were arrested, taken to the Maniyar police camp and were sent to judicial custody by the court subsequently.

The shrine has been witnessing frenzied protest over the decision of the state government to implement the September 28 verdict of the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages to enter Sabarimala.

Tags: sabarimala temple, section 144, sc verdict on sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

2

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

3

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

4

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

5

Apple restarts iPhone X production over poor iPhone XS, XS Max sales

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who got married at Lake Como in Italy earlier this week, have finally returned in Mumbai. Thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Check out the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham