The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Nov 25, 2017 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Making way for Shikhar Dhawan in the 2nd Test, Murali Vijay brought up his 16th half-century. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: Murali Vijay brings up his 50
 
India, All India

Bihar BJP leader announces Rs 1 cr for whoever slaps Lalu's son Tej Pratap

PTI
Published : Nov 25, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Nov 25, 2017, 10:49 am IST

Patna media in-charge Anil Sahni made the announcement for slapping Tej Pratap for his 'objectionable comments' against Bihar Deputy CM.

In a recent video footage Tej Pratap Yadav was purportedly shown threatening to disrupt Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi's son's marriage and using the words
 In a recent video footage Tej Pratap Yadav was purportedly shown threatening to disrupt Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi's son's marriage and using the words "ghar mein ghus kar maarenge (will beat inside his house)". (Photo: Youtube | Screengrab)

Patna: A BJP leader on Friday announced a "reward" of Rs one crore to anyone who slaps RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav for his objectionable comments against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

However, the BJP state unit distanced itself from the comments and issued a statement condemning the remarks of Anil Sahni, the party's media in-charge for the Patna district.

The BJP said it will take disciplinary action against Sahni for his "reckless utterances".

"We will give a reward of Rs one crore to anybody who slaps Tej Pratap Yadav. The RJD leader had threatened to thrash our respected Deputy CM inside his house (during the marriage of his son on December 3). We wish to pay Yadav in the same coin," Sahni had said.

"We will also organise demonstrations in front of Yadav's house to put pressure on him to apologise to Sushil Modi," he had said.

The BJP leader was reacting to a recent video footage in which Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and a former state minister, was purportedly shown threatening to disrupt Sushil Modi's son's marriage and using the words "ghar mein ghus kar maarenge (will beat inside his house)".

Yadav's comments drew strong reaction from Sushil Modi, who urged Lalu Prasad to persuade his son against making provocative speeches.

However, in response to Sahni's remarks, a strongly-worded statement was issued by BJP state unit spokesman Suresh Rungta, who said, "Sahni has spoken in his personal capacity. The party condemns his statement and has nothing to do with it".

"The BJP has always been a votary of decorum and decency in public discourse... Sahni will therefore certainly face disciplinary action by the party," Rungta added.

Tags: bihar bjp leader, rs 1 crore for slapping tej pratap, tej pratap yadav, bihar deputy chief minister, sushil kumar modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Hong Kong Super Series: PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi, marches into semis

2

Trump ‘refused’ being named Time person of the year, Twitter goes berserk

3

New Age Ramayana: Missing daughter returns home to Ayodhya 14 yrs later

4

Barber in China shaves eyeballs to give better vision

5

Ayushmann signs another romantic comedy, to collaborate with Tevar director

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham