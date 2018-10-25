‘PM knows he’s finished as soon as CBI probe begins in Rafale’: Rahul Gandhi

'Main reason for Alok Verma's removal at midnight is CBI was going to probe Rafale scam,' Rahul Gandhi claimed.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing CBI row, Congress intensified its attacks against the BJP-led Centre with its president Rahul Gandhi terming the removal of Alok Verma, chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation, as ‘illegal’.

“Appointment and removal of CBI director is done by a committee of 3 people -- PM, Chief Justice of India and Leader of Opposition. But at 2 am in the night, the CBI director was removed. This is an insult to the constitution, insult to the CJI, insult to people of India and is illegal and criminal,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Addressing a press conference over the issue, the Congress chief also said that PM’s reaction was in a panic.

“The main reason for this removal of CBI Director at midnight is that the CBI was going to begin an investigation on the role of PM in Rafale scam and the corruption carried out by him,” Rahul claimed.

“The Prime Minister knows that the moment an investigation begins into the Rafale deal, he is finished and this is the reason why he panicked,” he said.

The Congress president further said, “CBI Director was not only removed but his room was sealed. The incriminating documents that were with him were taken away and that is why the work was done at 2 am”.

“Not only the Director is being removed but efforts are also made to suppress evidence,” he further alleged.

CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana were “divested of all powers” after the central government intervened in the ongoing CBI spat on Tuesday evening.

Following this, the opposition targeted PM Modi and the ruling BJP and said that the action was taken to avoid the day of reckoning arising from “Rafale-o-phobia”.