Nun, who led protest against Bishop Mulakkal, heckled at witness priest’s funeral

Sister Anupama was asked by some people to leave cemetery where funeral of Father Kuriakose Kattuthara was going on.

Reacting to the incident, Anupama, who was accompanied by other nuns, broke down and said she was 'deeply hurt' by the protests. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The office of Amnesty International in Bengaluru was raided by the Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) probe against the human rights organisation.

The raids -- which began at 2 pm today -- were conducted at two locations, news agency PTI reported.

The ED is looking for documents for possible and alleged violation of rules involving foreign funding linked to an earlier Union home ministry's probe into the NGO's accounts related to Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) funds.

The action on the human rights organisation comes two weeks after ED stopped operations of Greenpeace India Society's 12 accounts with different banks and three current accounts of a private company pending an ongoing probe into suspected foreign exchange rule violations.