The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

India, All India

Life doesn't give you a lifeline always: Big B message on train safety

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 11:18 am IST

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan remembered his first tryst with the railway when he was two years old and recounted how he was mesmerised.

The Central Railway has roped in Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan to spread the message of safe train travel. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab | Central_Railway)
 The Central Railway has roped in Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan to spread the message of safe train travel. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab | Central_Railway)

Mumbai: The Central Railway has roped in Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan to spread the message of safe train travel.

The CR issued a short video message Wednesday in which Bachchan appeals passengers to follow safety rules, not to cross the tracks and use foot over-bridges instead.

"Life doesn't give you a lifeline always," Bachchan cautions the commuters in the video.

The two-minute-long message was released at a function at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building in Mumbai in the presence of CR's general manager DK Sharma and other officials.

In the video, Bachchan remembered his first tryst with the railway when he was two years old and recounted how he was mesmerised when he saw a train for the first time.

 

 

DK Sharma said, "People nowadays are so engrossed in their mobile phones, they become inattentive towards safety rules. You may be lucky 99 times but you may not be lucky enough on the 100th time. So please, be careful and follow the rules."

A recent query under the Right to Information (RTI) had found that 18,423 people died and 18,847 people were injured in train-related mishaps in the Mumbai region between January 2013 and August 2018.

As many as 1,974 people have died in the first eight months of the current year in such mishaps, the RTI reply said.

Tags: central railways, safe train travel, amitabh bachchan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos of Bollywood stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-Town stars Saif, Disha, Neha-Angad, Sonam spotted in the city

The holy festival Durga Utsav saw a host of B-Town celebrities throng the puja pandals to seek blessings of the goddess. Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood stars visited puja mandap. Check out these pictures. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Durga Puja 2018: Katrina, Varun, Mouni, Kajol and others visit pandal

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Namaste England and Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra's film Badhaai Ho are set to clash at box-office from today. The makers of both films hosted a special screening of their respective films to industry friends last night. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Movie time: Janhvi & gang watch Arjun's film; B-town celebs say Badhai Ho

It's been 20 years since Bollywood's evergreen 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' released on October 16 and marking the occasion, filmmaker Karan Johar along with the lead trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji hosted a celebratory party attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Check out the excluisve pictures from the event. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

KKHH 20 years celebrations: SRK-Kajol-Rani recreate magic all over again

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham