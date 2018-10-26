KCR speaks to Jagan Mohan Reddy, enquires about his injury

Rao asked Reddy about injury he sustained and advised Reddy to take adequate rest and wished him a speedy recovery.

Caretaker Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called up YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to enquire about his health. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Caretaker Chief Minister of Telangana and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday called up YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was injured in a knife attack at the Visakhapatnam airport, over phone and enquired about his health.

Rao asked Reddy about the injury he sustained and the treatment, an official release said. He advised Reddy to take adequate rest and wished him a speedy recovery, it added.

Reddy was Thursday injured in a knife attack by a chef employed at a restaurant, allegedly owned by a ruling TDP leader at the Visakhapatnam airport.

Reddy, the leader of the opposition in Andhra Pradesh, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.