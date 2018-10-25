ED raids Amnesty International's Bengaluru office over FEMA violations

ED is looking for alleged violation of foreign funding rules linked to earlier MHA probe into NGO's accounts related to FCRA funds.

Bengaluru: The office of Amnesty International in Bengaluru is being raided by the Enforcement Directorate officials, reports said.

The raids are being conducted in connection with the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) probe against Amnesty International India.

According to reports, the raids are being carried out since 2 pm today.

The action on the human rights organisation comes days after ED stopped operations of Greenpeace India Society's 12 accounts with different banks and three current accounts of a private company pending an ongoing probe into suspected foreign exchange rule violations.

