2018 Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to “international cooperation and fostering global economic growth”.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said significantly that the Award Committee “lauded the PM’s initiatives to make the government cleaner through anti-corruption measures and demonetisation”.

It added that the PM was also “credited” for his “contribution towards regional and global peace through a proactive foreign policy with countries around the world under the ‘Modi doctrine’ and the ‘Act East Policy”.

After assessing over a hundred candidates proposed by over 1,300 nominators from around the world, the Award Committee decided to bestow the Prize on PM Modi, calling him ‘the perfect candidate’ for the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize.

Reacting to the developments, BJP chief Amit Shah said the award for PM Modi is a matter of immense pride for all Indians, adding that the honour has taken note of “Modinomics” whose foundation is to “further the spirit of equality”.

PM Modi is the fourteenth recipient of this award. Past laureates in-clude distinguished glo-bal personalities like former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.