The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | Last Update : 06:29 AM IST

India, All India

2018 Seoul Peace Prize conferred upon Modi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 5:34 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 5:36 am IST

BJP chief Amit Shah said the award for PM Modi is a matter of immense pride for all Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to “international cooperation and fostering global economic growth”.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said significantly that the Award Committee “lauded the PM’s initiatives to make the government cleaner through anti-corruption measures and demonetisation”.

It added that the PM was also “credited” for his “contribution towards regional and global peace through a proactive foreign policy with countries around the world under the ‘Modi doctrine’ and the ‘Act East Policy”.

After assessing over a hundred candidates proposed by over 1,300 nominators from around the world, the Award Committee decided to bestow the Prize on PM Modi, calling him ‘the perfect candidate’ for the 2018 Seoul Peace Prize.

Reacting to the developments, BJP chief Amit Shah said the award for PM Modi is a matter of immense pride for all Indians, adding that the honour has taken note of “Modinomics” whose foundation is to “further the spirit of equality”.

PM Modi is the fourteenth recipient of this award. Past laureates in-clude distinguished glo-bal personalities like former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Tags: narendra modi, seoul peace prize
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

2

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

3

Google News bug hogging mobile data

4

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

5

China launches world's longest sea bridge connecting Hong Kong, mainland

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham