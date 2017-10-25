The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 25, 2017 | Last Update : 07:19 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: de Grandhomme sees off Virat Kohli
 
India, All India

Won't link Aadhaar to SIM, let them disconnect my number: Mamata Banerjee

ANI
Published : Oct 25, 2017, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2017, 5:41 pm IST

Urging people to follow the suit, Mamata alleges that linking phone to Aadhaar is a ploy to breach people's privacy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked if the BJP wants to listen to people's secrets. (Photo: ANI)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked if the BJP wants to listen to people's secrets. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she is ready to lose her mobile phone connection but won't link it to her Aadhaar card.

"Under no circumstances will I link my Aadhaar with my telephone number. If the authorities disconnect my phone, let them do it," Mamata said while speaking at the core committee meeting of her Trinamool Congress party in Kolkata.

Urging people to follow the suit, Mamata alleged that linking phone to Aadhaar is a ploy to breach people's privacy.

"I would urge you to protest in a similar manner. How many telephone connections will they disconnect? What does Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) want? Do they want to listen to people's secrets? It's a direct attack on privacy," she said.

Department of Telecom (DoT) has called for linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar but the West Bengal Chief Minister has been a vociferous critic of attaching the unique identification number with the government schemes, raising questions over privacy.

Tags: mamata banerjee, aadhaar card, tmc, aadhaar sim link
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Bad Rabbit creating havoc in Europe

2

First look of Salman-Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai takes the internet by storm

3

LIVE Cricket Score, Ind vs NZ 2nd ODI: de Grandhomme sees off Virat Kohli

4

Anushka Sharma quash reports of December marriage with Team India skipper Virat Kohli

5

Spurned women kidnap man and leave him naked in woods

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, was celebrated across the country Thursday. The festival marks the triumph of light over darkness, the return of Lord Rama and in certain parts of India, the invocation of Goddess Kali. (Photo: PTI. AP)

Celebrating Diwali across borders

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham