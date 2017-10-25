Hyderabad: Activist, cross-country motorcycle rider, Sana Iqbal dies in car crash

Police say the car was travelling at high speed when it ran over the road median and crashed into an electric pole on the divider.

The crashed car of Sana Iqbal who met with an accident in Sun City on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Hyderabad: Noted cross-country motorcycle rider, Sana Iqbal, from Hyderabad, who had completed a countrywide solo expedition to create awareness about suicide, was killed in a car crash in Sun City in the early hours of Tuesday.

Her husband Abdul Nadeem, who was driving, has been badly injured and is in hospital.

Police say the car was travelling at high speed when it ran over the road median and crashed into an electric pole on the divider.

Sana, who was sitting on the left, sustained injuries that were severe enough to cause her death. The two were returning home from Masab Tank. Based on a complaint from her sister Seema Iqbal, a case of accidental death and causing injuries was registered.