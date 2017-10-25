The Asian Age | News

Hizb chief's son sent to 7-day NIA custody in 2011 terror funding case

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2017, 2:01 pm IST
 The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's son Syed Shahid Yusuf. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: A Delhi court, on Wednesday, sent Syed Shahid Yousuf, son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, to seven days NIA custody in connection with a 2011 terror funding case for allegedly receiving money from his father.

Yousuf, who was arrested on Tuesday by National Investigation Agency (NIA), was produced before District and Sessions Judge Poonam A Bamba, who allowed the probe agency’s plea for his custody.

According to the agency, 42-year-old Yousuf, who works in the agricultural department of the Jammu and Kashmir government, was summoned to the agency's headquarters where he was arrested after questioning on Tuesday.

The NIA alleged that Yousuf used to receive funds through a US-based international wire transfer company from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, another accused in the case who is absconding and is reported to be based in Saudi Arabia.

The agency has alleged that Yousuf was "one of several Indian contacts of Bhat" who had been in telephonic contact with him for receiving money transfer codes.

The NIA has claimed that so far Yousuf has received a total of nearly Rs 4.5 lakh through eight international wire transfers.

The case, registered by the NIA in April 2011, relates to the transfer of money from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir through hawala channels via Delhi, which the agency claims was used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities.

The NIA has so far filed two charge sheets against six people including G M Bhat, a close aide of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mohammed Siddiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga. All four are in judicial custody.

Two others -- Mohammed Maqbool Pandit and Bhat – were also charge sheeted by the NIA but are absconding. Interpol Red Corner notices have been issued against them.

Yousuf's father Mohammed Yusuf Shah -- better known as Syed Salahuddin -- was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State in June this year.

Besides heading terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, he is the chairman of the United Jehad Council (UJC), a conglomerate of terrorist outfits operating in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had also registered two other cases related to terror funding -- one in November 2011 and the other in May this year. It had filed a charge sheet against 10 people including Syed Salahuddin in the April 2011 case.

In the recent case, the NIA arrested 10 people including some close relatives and aides of Geelani.

Tags: nia, syed shahid yusuf, hizbul mujahideen, syed salahuddin
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

