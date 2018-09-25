The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 07:19 AM IST

India, All India

UP: Woman attacked with acid months after triple talaq

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 6:22 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 6:22 am IST

Razia and her brother have suffered acid burn injuries in the back and waist and have been admitted to the district hospital.

 It may be recalled that a fortnight ago, another triple talaq victim in Bulandshahr had faced an acid attack and is still undergoing treatment in the hospital. (Representational image)

Lucknow: A triple talaq and halala victim was attacked with acid in Sambhal district.

The victim Razia was going on a motorcycle with her brother when some miscreants came from behind and threw acid. Razia and her brother have suffered acid burn injuries in the back and waist and have been admitted to the district hospital.

According to reports, Razia, a resident of Moradabad, was married to Mohd Noor of Sambhal in 2015. Noor gave triple talalq to Razia after a few months over a trivial dispute and Razia went back to her parents’ home.

After waiting for several months, Razia recently finally filed a petition in court against her husband. Her in-laws immediately came to her and said that her husband would take her back if she followed the procedure of Halala.

Razia agreed and was married to her father-in-law who divorced her after consummating the marriage.

Razia claims that she was in the Iddat period (Iddat is the period a woman must observe after the death of her spouse or after a divorce, during which she may not marry another man) when her husband visited her on several occasions and forced her to establish sexual relations with him.

When Razia became pregnant, her husband locked her in a room and tried to force an abortion. She returned to her home.

Razia has held her father-in-law and brother-in-law responsible for the attack. Station house officer (SHO) Shailendra Chauhan said that the complainant had been sent for medical examination and a case was being registered.

Tags: triple talaq, acid attack
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

