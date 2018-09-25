Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan news presenter makes obscene gesture live on camera

The news presenter seemed unaware of that he was already on-air and broke into a little dance, waving his middle finger live on the camera.

Mumbai: A news presenter of a Pakistani news channel was caught making an obscene gesture just at the start of a news bulletin on the Asia Cup 2018 Super Four clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday.

Pakistan eventually defeated Afghanistan by three wickets. The video is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

When panel producer is in so much hurry to switch!!! RIP Journalism 👇 pic.twitter.com/6NeYRwxNvB — Syed Raza Mehdi (@SyedRezaMehdi) September 22, 2018

Registering a win against Afghanistan, Pakistan suffered a nine-wicket loss against India in the ongoing tournament.

With a win against its arch-rival Pakistan, India have booked a spot in the final.

Pakistan will be playing against Bangladesh in a do-or-die clash on Wednesday. The team that will win will face India in the finals on Friday.