G Satheesh Reddy appointed DRDO chairman for 2 years

Published : Aug 25, 2018, 8:48 pm IST
The post of DRDO chief was lying vacant for about the past three months after S Christopher completed his term in May this year.

Reddy is the scientific adviser to the defence minister. He has been appointed to the post of DRDO chairman for two years. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Renowned scientist G Satheesh Reddy was on Saturday appointed as the chairman of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), according to an official order.

Reddy is the scientific adviser to the defence minister. He has been appointed to the post of DRDO chairman for two years. He will also be the Secretary, Department of Defence Research and Development (DoDRD) for the same period, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said. 

The post of DRDO chief was lying vacant for about the past three months after S Christopher completed his term in May this year. Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra was then given additional charge of the post. 

Christopher was in May last year given a one-year extension. His extended term had ended on May 28. He was in May 2015 appointed as Director General of the DRDO for a two-year term. Christopher was then working as Distinguished Scientist and Programme Director (airborne early warning and control system) and Director, Centre for Air-Borne Systems in the DRDO. 

Established in 1980, the DoDRD advises the government on scientific aspects of military equipment and logistics and the formulation of research, design and development plans for the equipment required by the three services-- the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

